Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal shares insights on security of religious places with defence committees

Ongole: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal made a whirlwind tour of the district on Tuesday to meet the local police and non-police personnel, including from the revenue department, village secretariats, the village and mandal level defence committees and explained them measures that should be taken for the security of religious places.

Following the directions of the SP, the police officers in the district held meetings with the 1,142 mandal and village level defence committees with 5,209 members comprising of members of concerned temple committees, muezzins in mosques and pastors of churches, other prayer halls, village elders and discussed field level security and surveillance of the religious places.

The SP also visited few places, including the meetings conducted in Singarayakonda mandal, and explained that they have conducted security audits in 6,712 religious structures in the district.

They installed CC cameras in 2,809 places so far and appoint watchmen, guards or volunteers at 863 places by the management. The SP announced that they have booked 2,662 bind over cases, 405 cases under security sections and counselled 5,455 persons to change behaviour. He said that they have conducted 2,420 Sadbhavana meetings with the stake holders in the district.

The SP ordered that the police should work responsibly with non-policing personnel such as Revenue, Village Secretaries, VROs, volunteers, and Village Women protection Secretaries and whenever there is a suspicion, should immediately identify the suspects.

Singarayakonda MRO Usharani, Jarugumalli MRO MD Nayem Ahmed, Singarayakonda CI Srinivasa Rao, SB-1 Inspector V Suryanarayana, S Konda SI Sampath Kumar, Tanguturu SI Naib Rasool, Kondepi SI Rambabu, women protection secretaries, volunteers, and defence committee members have also participated in the event.