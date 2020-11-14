Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal urges people not to lower guards while celebrating Diwali

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal on Friday said that the State government has given permission to burst crackers only for two hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm on Deepavali following the directions from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

The SP said that the authorities have taken the decision to restrict the bursting of crackers, in support of the Corona victims across the State. He ordered the merchants of the firecrackers to sell only green crackers, strictly maintain a distance of 10 meters between each shop. He also asked customers to stand at least six feet from the stall and avoid using sanitizer during the selling and purchase of the crackers and even bursting them.

The SP asks the public to light up the lamps on the day of the festival, as well as let everyone stay at home and celebrate the festival carefully. He asked the public to remember that amid these harsh conditions, as many families in the world, in our country, and in the state have suffered a lot and some have even lost their family members due to Covid-19.

Siddharth informed that in case of emergency, call the fire station at 101, dial 100, and leave a message on the police WhatsApp number 9121102266. He directed the officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incidents within all the police station limits in the district by strictly following the orders.

"It is so important to follow these precautionary measures taken up for public safety because sometimes the small mistakes we make can cause enormous damage. So everyone should be socially conscious and should cooperate with police," the SP added.