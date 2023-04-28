Ongole: Sri Saraswathi students achieve state ranks in Inter exams

Ongole : The chairman and correspondent of Sri Saraswathi Educational Institutions at Ongole, Avula Venkata Ramanareddy said that their students achieved state first and second ranks in the Intermediate first year results.

Venkata Ramanareddy said that in the first year, K Sai Kiran scored 466 for 470 marks to achieve state first rank, while N Akshaya and S Indrasena Reddy scored 465 marks to secure second rank.

He said another 11 students achieved third rank with 464 marks and a total of 53 students over 400 marks in the first year. He also said that a second-year student scored 987 marks, and two students scored 986 marks achieving state ranks in second year. The chairman and correspondent congratulated students and appreciated teachers and staff for their efforts. The college directors Avula Ganesh Reddy, Avula Ganga Sankar Reddy, CEO Suresh, deans, principals, AOs and teachers also participated in the programme.