Ongole: St Xavier’s alumni celebrate golden jubilee

Ongole: Students of first class, who celebrated golden jubilee of their association with St Xavier’s High School in Ongole, announced their commitment to the development activities and necessities of their alma mater.
During the golden jubilee celebrations held under the leadership of noted Yoga Guru Patanjali Srinivas, at A Grand Conference Hall here on Sunday, the batchmates felicitated their friend Ayinabattina Ghanasyam. They informed that they are ready to conduct service programmes for the school in future.
The school’s old students Venkateswarlu, Kanta Koteswara Rao, Seshachari, Anjaneyulu, Thota Srinivas, and others also participated in the programme.
