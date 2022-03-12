Ongole: State-level open tennis tournament begins

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh State-level Open Tennis Tournament- 2022, organised by Prakasam district Lawn Tennis Association, commenced at Hyderi Club in Ongole on Friday.

District Collector Pravin Kumar inaugurated the tournament and encouraged the players. He, along MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and SP Malika Garg played tennis for a while.

The Collector said that the government is encouraging sports in the State. He appreciated the organisers for conducting the State-level tournament in Ongole and advised the players to focus on winning. Sports help in increasing physical fitness and stress in mind, he noted.

SP Malika Garg said that organising tournaments helps several players from the district. She said that by participating in such event, sportspeople can save from the adverse effects of lifestyle diseases. She suggested everyone to do exercise and practice a game or sport.

Hyderi Club members, tennis tournament organisers K Ramakrishna Reddy, Venkata Reddy, YSRCP leaders Ayinabattina Ghanasyam, Bellam Satyanarayana, Ranga Sai and others also participated in the programme.