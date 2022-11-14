Ongole: Stress on outcome-based education

Ongole (Prakasam District): University College of Engineering JNTU-K Principal Dr MHM Krishna Prasad, also Professor in Computer Science Engineering, elaborated on how to import Outcome Based Education (OBE), Programme Educational Objectives (PEOs), Programme Specific Outcomes (PSOs), Course Outcome (COs), Attainments and Rubrics.

He addressed a day-long seminar on 'Outcome Based Education' organised in PACE Institute of Technology & Sciences here on Monday. The seminar was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the PACE Institute.

Correspondent and Secretary Dr Maddisetty Sridhar thanked Dr MHM Krishna Prasad for his efforts in enlightening the staff and commended the entire faculty.

Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Director of Admissions Dr R Veeranjaneyulu, Dean (R&D) Dr T Rama Chaitanya, Dean (Training & Placements) K Roopa, Administrative Officer M Ramana Babu, Heads of all departments and staff took part in this seminar. IQAC team Ch Jyothi and N Raghunath supervised the workshop.