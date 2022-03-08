Ongole: Strive hard to achieve greater heights

Ongole: Superintendent of Police Malika Garg called upon girl students of PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences to strive hard to achieve greater heights. She was the chief guest at International Women's Day celebrations organised by the PACE here on Tuesday.

Referring to the safety and security of girl students, the SP advised them to download Disha App, which is helpful for them at the time of distress. She exhorted the students to be brave and strive to overcome the difficulties to become great in life.

Later, she distributed prizes to the winners in various competitions including students and women faculty.

Principal Dr M Srinivasan, vice-principal Dr GVK Murthy, admission director Dr Veeranjaneyulu, women empowerment committee convener Vaishnavi and others participated.