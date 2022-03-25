Ongole: Strive to achieve goals, students exhorted

Ongole: Students should set a goal and strive enough to achieve them, advised noted orthopaedic surgeon in the town Dr Chapala Vamsikrishna. He participated as a chief guest at the birthday celebrations of Maddineni Santhamma, the founder of Seetharavamma Memorial Charitable Trust, at Zilla Parishad High School in Pernamitta on Thursday.

The trust members distributed exam pads, pens and sweets to the Class X students.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Vamsikrishna said that the government is spending a lot of funds to provide better education to students and asked them to best utilise the services.

He said that the government schools provide best quality education and asked the students to focus on their studies and pass with good grades.

42nd division corporator Nukathoti Mastanamma told the students not to neglect studies as their parents have great dreams for future of their wards.

Ongole Citizen Forum president Kolla Madhu appreciated the services of Seetharavamma Memorial Charitable Trust for the last few years.

School committee in-charge Golla Narayana presided over the programme while Janudi convener Dr Nukathoti Ravikumar, trust vice-president Nukathoti Sarath Babu, Sridevi, YSRCP leader Nukathoti Eswararao, school staff PVSN Murthy, Phanindra Kumar, Chowdeswari, Subbarao, Pratap and others also participated.