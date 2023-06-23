Ongole: Students apprised of 4-yr single major degree

Live
Ongole: The students can get graduated in their choice of subjects with the newly introduced 4-year single major degree, explained Mathews Srirangam, the academic officer at Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.
The Andhra Kesari University in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education jointly organised an awareness programme on the four-year degree with a single subject major at the Sri Harshini Degree College in Ongole on Thursday.
The AKU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Anjireddy presided over the programme, while Mathews Srirangam explained the features of the 4-year degree to the principals of various degree colleges, students, and their parents.
Mathews said that 4-year degree programme with a single subject major is approved by University Grants Commission in December 2022, and the state is introducing it this academic year itself.
He said that with this degree programme, the students will have the choice of subjects from their interest streams and have a multi-disciplinary and holistic education. He said that 40 per cent of the credits can be earned through online education platforms like SWAYAM, NPTEL etc. He said that the students will have to participate in community service and attend internships to have a better idea of society and industry. He explained other features and highlighted of the 4-year degree programme and answered the questions from the attendees.
The AKU registrar Dr Haribabu, ANU PG Centre principal Dr Rajamohan, AKU director of admissions Dr Somasekhara, Jnaeswara Reddy, Padmaja, Sri Harshini Degree College Principal Dadi Anjaneyulu, PG Coordinator Srinivasulu Reddy and others also participated in the programme.