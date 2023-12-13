Live
Just In
Ongole: Students told to learn discipline to achieve goals
Ongole: The students should be learning-centred and self-disciplined to achieve their goals in future said Andhra Kesari University vice-chancellor Prof M Anjireddy.
He participated as the chief guest at the induction ceremony of the new batch of students held at the auditorium in the university in Ongole on Tuesday. The programme was presided over by the AKU College vice-principal Dr Nirmalamani.
Vice-chancellor said that they have introduced many new courses for students and advised them to utilise the Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena and other programmes/;
The registrar of the university Prof B Haribabu explained about the Viksit Bharat ideology of the Union government and asked students to brainstorm on campus to enhance their skills.