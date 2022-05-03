  • Menu
Ongole: TDP condemns police action on women

TDP women workers trying to gherao Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on her tour to Ongole on Monday
Highlights

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party Ongole parliamentary district president Dr Nukasani Balaji condemned the police action on women trying to gherao Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, during her visit to GGH Ongole on Monday.

Balaji said that the TDP women workers were trying to register their protest against the government on the increasing atrocities on women, and especially on the remarks by the Home Minister insulting the women failing to raise their children. He said that the police behaved ruthlessly against the women by attacking them, and even booking SC, ST atrocity cases on the protestors. Balaji condemned police action and registering of cases against the women.

He warned that TDP will continue to fight with the government.

