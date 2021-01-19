Ongole: TDP leaders pay glowing tributes to party founder NTR

Ongole: The Prakasam district Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers paid rich floral tributes to their party founder Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao and recollected his services to the Telugus and the welfare schemes he introduced for the poor people, observing his 25th death anniversary on Monday.

TDP vice president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Ongole parliamentary constituency president Nukasani Balaji and other leaders garlanded the NTR statue at the Addanki bus stand and then participated in the blood donation camp organised in association with the NTR Trust at the district party office.

Later they felicitated and presented mementos to the senior members of the party who lent their efforts in building the party. The leaders also participated in various programmes organised at the different locations in the district and praised the services of their founder.