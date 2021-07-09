Ongole : Telangana ministers warned against tarnishing image of YSR

Ongole : The YSRCP leaders and cadre celebrated the 72nd birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on grand note here on Thursday.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, former Minister Sidda Raghavarao, YSRCP town president Singaraju Venkata Rao, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, YSRCP corporators in the town and leaders paid floral tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy to his statue, cut the cake at the district party office and hoisted the party flag.

Later, the party workers participated in the blood donation camp and distributed fruits and bread to the patients at the Mother and Child Hospital.

Speaking at the celebrations in the party office, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy warned the Telangana Ministers that they would not tolerate any comments against YSR.

He said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy started the construction of irrigation projects for the welfare of farmers in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, but the Telangana Ministers are accusing him falsely now. He said that Rajasekhara Reddy was a farmers' well-wisher and they won't tolerate any adverse comments against him from anybody.

Later, the YSRCP leaders including Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Sidda Raghavarao and others also garlanded the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the Collectorate.