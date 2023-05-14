Ongole: Telugu Desam Party to embark on ‘BC Porubata’ from May 18 to 22

Ongole : The TDP Prakasam district president Dr Nukasani Balaji announced that they were conducting a ‘BC Porubata’ in the district from May 18 to 22 to expose the anti-BC stand of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in public. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Balaji said that they would unite the BCs and fight against the atrocities and injustice of the State government.

Balaji said that BCs suffered huge discrimination and oppression under the YSRCP rule in the State. He alleged that the government has diverted about Rs 75,000 crore meant for the BCs as part of the sub-plan. The BCs have lost 16,800 positions in the local bodies as Jagan Mohan Reddy reduced the reservations for BCs from 34 to 24 per cent.

He said that though the YSRCP claims that it had established several corporations for BCs, no one has received a loan from them.

He found fault with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not appointing BCs to the posts of advisors. He said if the BCs were equipped with funds and machinery, they too can record huge industrial growth, but the government discriminated against them. Balaji said that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has provided education to BCs at the best available schools, offered Rs 10 lakh for higher education abroad and trained the unemployed at skill development centres. He said that the previous TDP government supported the BCs at the ground level to live with dignity and constructed 13 BC Bhavans and 1,187 community halls.

He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for ‘harassing’ the BCs and attacking them if they questioned the atrocities. He announced that they were conducting ‘BC Porubata’ to spread awareness on the anti-BC policies being adopted by the State government and to gather the support of BCs to unseat Jagan from power. TDP district BC cell president Nandikanuma Brahmaiah was also present.