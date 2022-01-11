Ongole: Veerraju terms govt 'communal, anti-Hindu'

Ongole: BJP State president Somu Veerraju termed the YSRCP government as communal and against the Hindus. He participated in a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, against the attacks on BJP leaders, public and police when they opposed the construction of a Masjid at Atmakuru and demanded prosecution of the attackers.

Speaking to the press, Veerraju said that local Hindus of Atmakuru in Kurnool district have opposed the construction of a Masjid in their neighbourhood more than a year ago. But with the support of local MLA and Ministers, the Masjid was constructed in two days last week, he added. The BJP leader said district BJP president Budda Srikanth Reddy and local party workers tried to oppose the illegal construction in the middle of the houses of Hindus, but were attacked by Muslims. He said the mob with weapons and stones chased BJP leaders and locals, who tried to seek protection in the police station at Atmakuru, but they didn't leave them. He complained that the attackers attacked the BJP leaders, public and police and ransacked the police station.

Veerraju complained that instead of ordering action on the attackers, the local MLA and Ministers supported Muslims, and brought pressure on the police to not to book any cases on them. He alleged that it was due to the Muslim and Christian appeasement policy of the State government, the police were not taking any action on the attackers, and the Deputy Chief Minister was trying to dilute the issue. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised on the constitution to be impartial, was sponsoring for the construction of Masjids and churches, and giving honorariums to pastors.

BJP leader Veerraju demanded the government to book the attackers on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, assaulting and obstructing civil servants, promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and for causing a riot, and other relevant sections. He demanded release of BJP leaders and withdrawal of all cases filed on them. He announced that the BJP will continue to fight against the radical Islamist groups, and obstruct the motives of constructing Masjids in Hindu areas.

BJP Ongole parliamentary district president Sirasanagandla Srinivas, general secretary YV Gowtham Ashok, vice-president PV Sivareddy, BJP AP Kisan Morcha vice-president PV Krishnareddy and others also participated in the protest.