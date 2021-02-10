Ongole : Vinukonda Rajarao appointed as working president of PH&MEU

Ongole : President TDK Sagar and general secretary J Aharon of the Public Health & Medical Employees Union (PH&MEU) in the Andhra Pradesh announced that their executive committee has unanimously approved the resolution to appoint Vinukonda Rajarao, working in the IPM Department at Ongole as the working president.

Following the resolution of the committee, the president Sagar, honorary president Y Mohan Rao and general secretary Aharon handed over the appointment orders to Vinukonda Rajarao in the meeting held at their office in Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

The Sagar and Aharon told Rajarao to strive for the welfare of all classes of employees in the public health and medical employees in the State and support the department which serves the public dedicatedly.

Rajarao thanked Sagar, Mohan Rao, Aharon and all members of the executive committee for their confidence in him and promised to render all his efforts for the service to the union.