Ongole : Wait ends, schools unlock gates for pupils after over 1 year

Ongole : The government and aided schools were reopened in Prakasam district after a long gap on Monday.

Following the government orders, 4,553 schools in the district opened gates for the 5,02,458 students while 21,460 teachers made sure everything was ready for the classes.

DEO VS Syubbarao already instructed the headmasters to run the primary schools from 9 am to 3.30 pm while the upper primary and high schools are opened from 9 am to 4 pm, strictly following the Covid protocols, including thermal scanning, physical distance and sanitising hands.

Though the government ordered to restrict only 20 pupils for a classroom, only a few of the students turned up for the offline classes, the DEO Subbarao told 'The Hans India'. He said that they are distributing the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in one school in each mandal, in each Assembly constituency and reopening the schools where Nadu Nadu works are completed, from Monday.

He said that the local MLAs, other public representatives and officials will participate in the programme for the next fortnight.

The DEO announced that the shift system for the classes and other arrangements will be decided based on the attendance of students in the coming days, by giving utmost priority to their health and safety.