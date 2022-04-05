Ongole: Will act tough on negligent officers

Ongole: AS Dinesh Kumar, 2013 IAS officer, took charge as the Collector of reorganised Prakasam district, on Monday. Dinesh announced that he will appreciate the officers working well, and will take action against those, who are negligent in duty. He told the public that they can reach him if any of their grievances are not addressed by the officials concerned, and he will see them cleared as soon as possible.

Joint Collector J Venkata Murali and DRO Puli Srinivasulu received Dinesh Kumar at NSP guest house here and accompanied him to the Collectorate. Vedic priests performed special puja in his chamber and blessed him with abundant success in duty.

After taking charge, Collector Dinesh Kumar thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him to the district with largest area. He stated that he will give priority to complete Veligonda project, will speed up construction of houses in Jagananna Layouts, stick to the schedule of resurvey of lands, and assured that the complaints and urges received at Spandana will be resolved in time and efficiently.

The Collector also stated to focus on maintenance of law and order, implementation of Clean Andhra Pradesh sanitation drive, more funds and workdays under MGNREGS. He assured that he will make sure there will be no drinking water scarcity in the district and will supply water through tankers wherever required. He promised support from the government to tobacco and Bengal gram farmers; will try to improve tourism opportunities by utilising coastline and encourage industrial growth by taking support from stakeholders; and priority will be given to welfare and development of downtrodden and poor people in the district.

District SP Malika Garg met Collector Dinesh Kumar before their attend videoconference with the Chief Minister.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao, OSD Chowdeswari, Ongole DSP U Nagaraju, PDCC bank chairman Dr Madasi Venkaiah, and others also met the collector and extended wishes to him.