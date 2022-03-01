Ongole: Yadava Mahasabha demands Yadava Regiment in Indian Army

Ongole: All India Yadava Mahasabha leaders demanded the Union government to re-establish Yadava (Ahir) Regiment in the Indian army.

Speaking at a press meet here on Monday, All India Yadava Mahasabha vice-president Som Prakash Yadav said that Yadav Regiment existed in Indian Army before independence and the British removed it in 1936, when brave soldiers supported the Indian freedom movement. He said the movement for Yadava Regiment started on February 4 in Haryana and they would increase the stir all over the country, just like the farmers' movement.

National youth coordinator Y Shanmugam Yadav, AP vice-president Botla Ramarao Yadav, national committee member Katari Sankar Yadav, state general secretary Doddaka Anjaneya Murthy Yadav, and others said that Yadavs have played a great role in the army throughout the history, and demanded the government to announce the Yadava Regiment now, as the All India Yadava Mahasabha is going to celebrate its centenary in a few months.