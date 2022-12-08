Ongole: YCP government doing grave injustice to BCs, flays TDP

Ongole: The people from backward classes in the state are losing their opportunities as the state government is denying their right to development by doing injustice in education, employment and empowerment, alleged the Telugu Desam Party leaders in the Prakasam district. The Prakasam district TDP president Dr Nukasani Balaji, TDP AP vice- president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Kondapi MLA Dr Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Santhanuthalapadu TDP in-charge BN Vijay Kumar, town president Kothari Nageswara Rao and other leaders submitted a representation to the collector AS Dinesh Kumar and requested for his action on various demands.

Speaking at the collectorate, the TDP leaders said that the BCs in the state are being cheated by the state government for the last three and half years. They said that the BCs who are mostly dependent on handicrafts and caste-related professions were deprived of opportunities for development. They said that the BCs were cheated by the government by diverting the funds under sub-plans to block their reservations in the local body's elections. They alleged that though the government grandly announced the corporations for 56 backward castes, but failed to allocate any funds to them.

The TDP leaders demanded the government reinstate the 10 per cent reservations in the local bodies for the BCs by passing a resolution in the assembly and pressurizing the union government in the parliament. They demanded for the sanction of funds diverted from sub-plans to the eligible BCs, reimplementing the Adarana scheme, continuing the foreign education scheme, and appointing experts from BCs for about 34 per cent of the total advisors and VCs in the state. They demanded the cancellation of GO No 217, the distribution of nets and boats to fishermen on subsidy, and releasing matching grants to the schemes from the union government. They also demanded subsidies to the industries by the BCs, empower BC study circles and remove cases on the BC leaders