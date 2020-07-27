Ongole: YSRCP betrayed Dalits, alleges Harsha Kumar

Ongole: The YSRCP government has betrayed Dalits and other sections who voted for it and killing democracy by harassing and arresting the people who questioned the monarchy decisions of the chief minister, alleged the former MP from Amalapuram and Dalit leader, GV Harsha Kumar.

He participated in the all-party and public fronts meeting held by the Telugu Desam Party in Ongole on Sunday as a chief guest, while the TDP Prakasam district general secretary Dr Gurrala Raj Vimal presided over. Speaking in the meeting, Harsha Kumar said that the public including a large number of Dalits believed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and voted for him with great hope. But the YSRCP government started to attack Dalits and tribal people from the first day of their coming into power and suppressing the voice of people who are questioning the injustice with arrests by killing democracy. With the continuous attacks for the last 14 months, the people who voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy is vexed and are now praying for the defeat of YSRCP.

Harsha Kumar said that in the rule by the YSRCP, every person who questioned the anti-democratic decisions of the government, is subjected to harassment irrespective of their position and stature. He said that the government harassed him and sent to jail for 50 days and mentioned that Dr Sudhakar, D. Anitha Rani, Saripalli Rajesh, former judge Jada Sravan are also victims of the monarchy. He alleged that the government encouraged attack on Dalit judge Ramakrishna in Chittoor and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy made indecent remarks against the victim.

The former MP claimed that he fought against any party that was unlawful and announced to conduct similar all-party round table meetings in every district, to reveal the pact between YSRCP and police to eliminate Dalit leaders in the state.

The president for the roundtable Dr Raj Vimal announced that they passed a resolution unanimously with seven demands, including condemning the atrocities on Dalits and tribal people in the YSRCP government rule, to strictly implement the Prevention of SC STs Act in the state, to spend the SC ST sub-plan funds in the true spirit, to sanction funds through SC Corporation, to leave lands assigned to SCs from acquisition, to continue the land purchase scheme for SC STs and arrest and prosecute the people behind the atrocities on Dalits in the incidents at Seethanagaram, Chittoor and Chirala immediately.

Sripati Prakash from Congress, Dr Peddipudi Vijay Kumar from Janasena, DasariVenkateswarlu, EdduSasikanth Bhushan, Sripati Satish, DalitaSanghalaAikya Vedika state president ChappidiVengalarao, DHPS state leader KaravadiSubbarao, MRPS leader Anjaneyulu, KVPS district leader Raghuram, Dalita Mahasabha leader Luther and others also participated in the roundtable.