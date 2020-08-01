Online bed availability system for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare has initiated a unique portal where people in Andhra Pradesh can now view the live status of beds available in the hospitals for COVID19 treatment.

People can get the details of bed availability through the dashboard http://dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in/ims/hospbed_reports/. The dashboard would display the details of ventilators, oxygen beds, general beds and ICU beds across the thirteen districts in the state.



The dashboard contains the data of total beds, beds occupied and beds available in all categories.

The dashboard is real time data which gets auto-updated every time there is an admission or discharge from the hospital.