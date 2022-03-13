Online education will play key role in coming days: Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Guntur: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said that online education will play a key role in the days to come. He inaugurated AP Gurukula Pathasala building constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore at Rajapet village under Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on Saturday.



Speaking on this occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing reforms in the education system. The government was keen on providing quality infrastructure in the government schools on par with corporate schools besides imparting quality education.

As a part of implementing reforms, the government is contemplating to use Over the Top (OTT) platforms for online education. Demand for online education will increase in the days to come, the Minister said. The government has taken steps to distribute laptops to the students to impart quality education, he pointed out.

To improve teaching skills of teachers, the government is imparting training to the teachers. The government will set up one training centre for every district. By 2024-25 academic year, teachers will impart education as per CBSE syllabus in the government schools. MLA Vidadala Rajini, AP Residential Education Institutions Society secretary Narasimha Rao, joint collector G Rajakumari and District Education Officer Ganga Bhavani were among those present.