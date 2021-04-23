Only 15% Covid patients admitted to hospitals in East Godavari district

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that the State government has made all arrangements to face any catastrophic situation in the wake of the second wave of Covid -19 in the State.

He inspected the Covid Command Control Centre along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLC P Ravindra Babu, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy at the Collectorate on Friday.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy explained the functioning of Covid Command Center to the Minister. He elicited information from the officials regarding the performance of home isolation, home quarantine, contract tracing etc. He said that all arrangements have been made without any shortage of oxygen and a strong working plan has been drawn up for the management and use of oxygen.

Minister Venu Gopalakrishna said that a Sub-Committee has been set up with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers to deal with the Covid-19 and the government is reviewing the situation from time to time and taking steps for the health of the people.

He said that in the district, which has the highest population in the State, nearly a thousand positive cases are being registered for every 5,000 tests. He said that 15 per cent of the victims have been admitted in the hospital. The remaining people are in home isolation. The district officials are providing medical kits to victims, said, adding that 866 Covid victims were admitted in the hospital in the district. The Minister added that the government is providing all medical facilities to them.

He advised the people to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain physical distance and take personal precautions.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy instructed the officials to respond immediately to phone calls regarding Covid -19 tests, hospital admissions and vaccination services. He directed the officials to provide special kits to everyone who are in the home isolation in the district. All necessary advice and instructions should be given to the Covid -19 victims through tele-counselling, he said.