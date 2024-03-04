Ontimita Sri Ram's Kamaniyam Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam at Tadepalligudem

Tadepalligudem: In Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district, under the leadership of Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, Devadaya Charity Department organized the marriage ceremony of Ontimitta Sriramula of Kadapa district as part of the Dharma Prachara Mahotsava under the management of Dharmika Parishad. Lord Rama appeared to the devotees as Kalyanamurthy.

Vedic scholars and priests who came from Ontimitta devasthanam performed the same way as in Ontimitta they perform the marriage ceremony of Rama in the same way as they performed the Dharma Prachar mahotsava happening here in Tadepalligudem. Minister Kottu's family members participated in this wedding celebration. A large number of devotees from the surrounding areas of Tadepalligudem participated and witnessed the marriage of Ontimitta Sriramula.