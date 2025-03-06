Onus on youth to shape nation’s future: Vundavalli

Rajamahendravaram : Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar participated in a guest lecture on ‘Investment-Oriented Economy and Socialism organised by the Alumni Association of Government Autonomous College (Arts College) on Wednesday in Room No 21 of the Arts Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Aruna emphasised that the future of the nation lies in the hands of the youth and urged students to not only focus on academics but also cultivate awareness about national issues. He stressed the need for students to analyse and understand the country’s policies.

He explained the importance of understanding the socio-economic conditions of the country and critically evaluating policies for national progress. He recalled that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru advocated for a mixed economy, promoting coexistence between public and private sectors, and highlighted the need for government incentives to strengthen the public sector.

With India’s population surpassing 1.4 billion, he said that 40% of the nation’s wealth is held by just 1% of the population. Citing an Oxfam report, he stated that only 8% of Indians have access to higher education.

He said that India accounts for only 2.4% of the world’s land and 4% of its water resources, while housing 17.7% of the global population. He mentioned that 11% of the world’s gold reserves are in India, reflecting a cultural belief in gold as a financial safety net. Referencing Dr BR Ambedkar, he stressed the importance of equal rights, equal pay for equal work, and the need for a minimum wage.

College Principal Dr RK Ramachandra honored him, noting the benefits of lectures from experienced individuals. Alumni Association President Mulla Madhav introduced Aruna Kumar as a scholar known for his high moral values in politics and contributions as a translator and advisor to political leaders.

Several dignitaries, including Alumni Vice-President SSR Bhargav, General Secretary Gadde Sudhakar, Treasurer S Vijayalakshmi, lecturer Babji, contract lecturer Shiva, lecturer Shivaji and others were present.