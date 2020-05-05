Opening of liquor outlets may trigger spread of Covid-19, people fear in Kadapa

Kadapa: Several people express concern that reopening of liquor outlets from Monday may increase spread of dreaded coronavirus in the district.



It may be recalled that government has declared Kadapa city, Badvel, Proddatur, Chennuru, Mydukuru, Yerraguntla , Pulivendula, Vempalli, Kamalapuram and Pullampet areas as Red Zones in the district. Liquor outlets were not opened in these Red Zones and it was allowed only in Orange Zones.

Wine lovers in large numbers from Red Zones thronged the outlets in Orange Zones to purchase liquor. This created panic among people about the spread of the virus. Locals in Orange Zones objected people coming from Red Zones to purchase liquor.

Tense like situation prevailed at Duvvuru liquor outlet during Aadhaar card verification as officials traced out about 20 people from Tyagalamarri located in Kadapa-Kurnool borders. Officials immediately closed 11 liquor outlets on Monday. It may be noted that Covid-19 cases have been steadily increasing in Kurnool district.

Most of the liquor outlets in Kadapa district were not opened till 4 pm on Tuesday due to various reasons like server problem and presence of outsiders.