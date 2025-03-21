  • Menu
Operation Garuda Raids on medical shops and agencies in Andhra Pradesh
In a strategic move to curb the growing problem of prescription drug abuse, Andhra Pradesh's law enforcement agencies have launched a series of coordinated raids across the state under the initiative dubbed “Operation Garuda.” This operation is being carried out under the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department, the Drug Control Administration, the EAGLE unit, and local police forces.

The statewide raids aim to crack down on medical shops and pharmaceutical agencies suspected of contributing to the escalating crisis of prescription drug misuse. Authorities are focused on ensuring compliance with medical regulations and preventing the illegal distribution of controlled substances.

The operation marks a significant step in the state’s ongoing battle against drug abuse, highlighting the commitment of the Andhra Pradesh government to tackle this pressing issue.

