Oppn parties should join hands to defeat YSRCP: BJP

Chittoor: BJP district general secretary K Chittibabu said all opposition parties should join hands to defeat the YSRCP in the upcoming elections. Speaking to media on Monday, he said that the BJP would play a key role in lending its support to any political alliance.

He maintained there was no confrontation with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who was committed to continue with the BJP under any circumstances. Pawan Kalyan meeting with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was a good sign for strengthening the unity of opposition forces in the political scenario.

BJP does not feel TDP as an untouchable party. Keeping their policies and perceptions aside, all the political parties should join hands, he added. He made it clear state BJP high command would take a final decision on the alliances.