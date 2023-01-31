Oppn stages protest against GO No 1

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Leaders of all Opposition parties have demanded that GO number 1, which was released undemocratically by the AP State government, should be cancelled. With this demand, they staged a protest by tying their mouths with black ribbon, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Jampeta in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Leaders and supporters of TDP, Jana Sena, CPI, CPM, Congress, BSP, and Aam Aadmi parties and Trade union leaders raised slogans to destroy the autocratic attitude of the rulers. Human Rights Association State president Muppalla Subbarao said that despite State-wide agitations, it is regrettable that the government has not taken back the GO-1 so far, which is mocking democracy. He made it clear that the movement will not stop until the cancellation of GO-1.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA and TDP Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary questioned whether the provisions of this undemocratic GO brought by the Chief Minister apply to MP Bharat. He accused the MP of causing trouble to the traffic at Nandam Ganiraju Centre, in Rajamahendravaram.

Jana Sena PAC member Kandula Durgesh alleged the rulers are suppressing the questioning voice of people in the state. CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu clarified that they will fight for the cancellation of GO-1 for a long time if needed.

CPM senior leader TS Prakash, CITU district secretary Purnima Raju, Congress city president Balepalli Murali, TDP state secretaries Reddy Mani, Kashi Naveen Kumar, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Joji Ramana, CPI city secretary V Kondala Rao, AISF district president Ch Sunil, SFI leader Raja and others were participated in the protest.