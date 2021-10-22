Opposition creating unrest in AP: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said certain political elements were trying to brand youth of the State as drug addicts, referring to allegations that it had become a home for ganja cultivation.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said of late, crime is taking new forms, with political parties trying to stall welfare activities, using swear words and becoming anti-social.

He said the parties are trying to create unrest in the State by destroying idols, burning chariots in temples at night and are creating a rift among castes and religions. He flayed the Opposition saying it is unable to digest the popularity of the government. He said they have gone to the extent of using vulgar words against the Chief Minister who is a constitutional head and questioned if it was correct to use such words. "They are trying to brand the youth of Andhra Pradesh as drug addicts though the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, DGP, and the Police Commissioner have clarified that Andhra Pradesh has no links with drug cases," he said and exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise.

The Chief Minister recalled the great services of police who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said 377 police personnel had laid their lives down in the line of duty in the last one year across the country of which 11 are from Andhra Pradesh and paid rich tributes to all of them. He said the weekly day-off system for the police to give them rest enabling them to function more efficiently could not be implemented effectively due to Covid pandemic but will now be implemented. He said, "Massive recruitment will be done to fill vacancies in the department soon."

The Chief Minister said the police department has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each to family of the police personnel who died due to Covid, and the government has sanctioned a matching grant of Rs 5 lakh and handed over the Rs 10 lakh cheque to the next kin. He said that he has directed the officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member of the deceased police and employees due to Covid, on compassionate grounds and complete the process by November 30.