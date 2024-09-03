Orange Alert Issued for Krishna and Guntur as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains

In an announcement amid ongoing relief efforts in flood-affected areas, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Center has forecasted the formation of another low-pressure system over West Central and North West Bay of Bengal on the 5th of this month.

While the recent rains have subsided, the weather department warns that a surface circulation influenced by the Monsoon trough is persisting along the coast. As a result, the state can expect scattered showers, with the potential for heavy rain in some regions.

Specifically, the Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert for Krishna and Guntur districts, predicting significant rainfall in these areas. Authorities are advised to remain vigilant and prepared as the weather conditions evolve.