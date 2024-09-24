Order CBI probe into Tirumala laddu issue, Kakani demands

Nellore: “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to hatch a conspiracy by using TTD Laddu Prasadam issue for his political gain,” YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged. He demanded the CM must order immediately either CBI probe or by Supreme Court judge, if he is sure of his allegations.

Addressing a press conference at party district office here on Monday, the YSRCP leader has pointed out that CM Chandrababu Naidu is making hue and cry over the issue by using TTD EO J Syamala Rao, as he was unable to digest YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the facts over the usage of adulterated ghee in preparing Srivari Laddu Prasadam.

Kakani informed that it is a common practice for TTD to test the quality of ghee supplied in tankers in the lab established in Tirumala before allowing it to the Potu (Laddu Prasadam manufacturing unit). He added that an official called Sharmista working during TDP regime cleared that ghee tankers will not be permitted to enter into the Potu without testing the quality. He criticised that Naidu was saying that there was no lab in Tirumala. In fact, ghee adulteration in Laddu Prasadam was traced in June 2024 when N Chandrababu Naidu is the CM, hence he should take the responsibility, he pointed out.

The YSRCP leader alleged that TTD EO J Syamala Rao was adopting double standards over the adulteration of ghee as he first told the media there was vegetable fat in the ghee and later due to the pressure from Chandrababu Naidu, the TTD EO said that there was animal fat in the Ghee. Kakani Govardhan Reddy criticised that Chandrababu Naidu brought the TTD Laddu Prasadam issue to the fore to divert public attention from the failures during his 100 days administration.