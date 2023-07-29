Orientation programme on Unnat Bharat Abhiyan held

As part of its efforts to contribute towards rural development and social empowerment, GSL Dental College organised an orientation programme on the theme of empowerment in rural development on Friday under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA). The programme was attended by coordinators and academicians.

UBA Andhra University Area Regional Coordinator Dr Bheshetty Pavani explained the objectives of the programme and its significant impact on rural communities. Nodal Officer Prof Nagaraj emphasised the importance of collective effort in achieving the goal of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Principals and faculty members of GSL Educational Institutions participated in the programme. They pledged dedicated efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable development in rural areas. As part of the orientation programme, the Dean of GSL Institutions Dr YV Sharma, and Principal of GSL Dental College Dr G Sunil guided the students on rural development.