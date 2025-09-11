Orvakal Rock Garden to be developed further: Durgesh

Vijayawada/Kurnool: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday said that the famous Orvakal Rock Garden in Kurnool district, known for its stunning natural formations, will be further developed into a global tourist attraction.

On his way from Anantapur to Vijayawada, where he was heading to the control room set up under minister Nara Lokesh to monitor rescue operations for Telugu people stranded in Nepal, Durgesh made a stop at Orvakal due to a short break before his flight. He toured the Rock Garden, inspected the Haritha Resorts and restaurant, and interacted with officials and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Orvakal is one of the most significant tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Rayalaseema region. The unique rock formations, natural stone carvings formed millions of years ago, the lake, and the greenery make the site highly attractive to visitors, he noted. He praised the Haritha Resorts for their quality and added that the Orvakal Airport has improved connectivity to the site.

Durgesh assured that the Rock Garden would be developed to attract international tourists. He also announced plans to establish a tourism circuit linking Srisailam, Ahobilam, Belum Caves, Yaganti and other heritage sites in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. The Minister further recalled that films like Baahubali and Dakshina Maharaja had already been shot there, and more film shootings would be encouraged.

Speaking of economic opportunities, Durgesh said that with the initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Central government support, an industrial corridor will be developed in Orvakal, creating local employment.

On the Nepal situation, the minister said the Andhra Pradesh government has already launched measures to rescue Telugu people stranded there. He added that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan directed officials to extend all possible support and assured that he would coordinate with Minister Lokesh to ensure the safe return of Telugu citizens at the earliest.