Out of 226 Amrut projects, 100 completed in AP: Minister Kaushal Kishore

Nellore: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed in the Rajya Sabha that 33 cities in Andhra Pradesh were selected under AMRUT scheme and 226 projects were taken up so far with Rs 3,334 crore and amongst them 100 projects worth Rs 740 crore have been completed.

The rest were delayed due to Covid pandemic in the country, he explained.

When Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy raised a question in the House, the Minister stated that against the approved plan size of Rs 2,890 crore for AMRUT projects, Andhra Pradesh has taken up 226 projects worth Rs 3,334 crore of which 100 projects worth Rs 740 crore have been completed.

Overall, works worth Rs 2,196, crore have been physically completed which is 76 per cent of the plan size.

Further, against the target to provide 7.29 lakh water tap connections to achieve universal coverage of water supply and 1.31 lakh sewer connections to achieve substantial sewerage network coverage in AMRUT cities of Andhra Pradesh, 3.45 lakhs of water tap connections and 5.35 lakh new sewer connections (including household coverage under septage management) have been provided.

Projects have been delayed due to long gestation period of certain water supply and sewerage and septage projects and nation-wide lockdowns imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Implementation of the projects have gathered pace post lockdown and he informed the projects taken up by the states/Union Territories under AMRUT will be supported up to March 2023.