Over 1,000 workers deployed to restore power in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a move to address the power disruptions caused by recent floods, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced the deployment of approximately 1,000 electrical workers across various roles from Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) to the flood-affected areas.

Minister Ravi Kumar in a statement on Tuesday emphasised that as the floodwaters have begun to recede, these teams have been mobilised to areas experiencing power outages to swiftly resolve the issues. “Our teams are actively working on the ground to restore power and address any electrical problems faced by the flood-affected communities,” he stated.

The minister also noted that the chairmen and managing directors (CMDs) of the respective discoms are making regular visits to the field to monitor the situation and make improvements as needed. “We are committed to ensuring that all affected areas receive the necessary support to regain normalcy,” he added.

During a briefing, officials informed the minister that electricity is currently being supplied through generators at rehabilitation centres. Additionally, 750 lights and several cell phone charging points have been installed to support residents displaced by the floods.

Ravi Kumar also advised officials to utilise solar lanterns in areas still lacking a stable electricity supply. “We have already coordinated with the Solar Corporation to provide solar lanterns for these regions,” he said, reminding the public that approximately 1,000 solar lamps have been requisitioned for distribution in vulnerable areas.