Over 1,200 docs to take part in annual conference

Visakhapatnam : South Zonal Association of Physicians of India annual conference is set to commence on September 20 in Visakhapatnam, informed president of Andhra Pradesh Physicians Association and conference chairman K Rambabu.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he stated that the conference would be held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena for three days from till September 22.

Dr Rambabu mentioned that this is the first time that the south zone physicians’ conference is being held in Visakhapatnam. Further, the conference chairman informed that more than 60 eminent doctors from all over the country would address the event.

He said that about 1,100 to 1,200 doctors are likely to participate from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka as well as Lakshadweep and Puducherry. As part of the conference, doctors and medical students would be explained about changes and advanced methods practiced in the medical field, he added.

The conference chairman said that gold medals and awards would be presented to postgraduate students on the occasion. Asian Institute of Gastroenterologist chairman D Nageswar Reddy from south zone, noted oncologist Senthil J Rajappa, neurologist Dr Satish Chandra from Bengaluru and many other medical experts will take part.