Over 1.85L students to get Vidya Kanuka kits in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: The distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits began on Tuesday which will continue till July 25. In Tirupati district, 1,85,631 students of classes 1 to 10 will be distributed Rs 30.93 crore worth kits under the scheme from Samagra Siksha Abhiyan.

While the scheme was formally launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Adoni in Kurnool district, the district-level programme has been conducted at Padmavathipuram ZP High School in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that the government schools witnessed a sea change under 'Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu' and modern amenities were provided in classrooms. The education sector in the state has been flourishing. Construction of additional classrooms, repairs, toilets for the students among other things were provided and properly maintained.

Under Vidya Kanuka, the students of government schools will get the kits which contain three pairs of uniform cloth with tailoring fee, notebooks, bilingual text books, workbooks, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, bag and Oxford Telugu-English dictionary.

To motivate the mothers to send their children to schools instead of sending them to work, the government has been crediting Rs 15,000 to their accounts under the Amma Vodi scheme. Various other schemes are also being implemented to make the poor students continue their education. He felt that parents committees should work efficiently and suggested steps for the betterment of school maintenance from time to time.

The Collector said that following the agreement with Byju's, the school children will be exposed to more knowledge and the State government has decided to implement this programme with its foresightedness. District Educational officer Dr V Sekhar said that the government has so far spent Rs 52,676.98 crore on education related programmes in the State. Padmavathipuram sarpanch Jyothi also spoke. Samagra Siksha Abhiyan district officer Sivasankar, deputy sarpanch Rajya Lakshmi, MPDO Venkat Narayana, tahsildar Lokeswari, MEO Hema Malini, Parents committee chairperson Sandhya and others participated.