Over 2.8L beneficiaries receive total pension of Rs 122.21 cr

Kondapi (Prakasam district): Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the State government has sanctioned a programme to make the roads in the State pothole-free.

The Minister distributed the NTR Bharosa welfare pensions to the beneficiaries at Karumanchi village in Tanguturu mandal in Kondapi Assembly constituency on Friday and said that the NDA government in the State was focusing on both development and welfare.

Speaking at the distribution of the pension, the Minister highlighted that the government has fulfilled its election manifesto promises by increasing the pension amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, with beneficiaries receiving Rs 7,000 in July including three months of arrears. He said that 2,87,127 beneficiaries in the district received total pensions worth Rs 122.21 crore. The Minister also announced the launch of a free gas cylinder scheme, promising three free LPG cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries.

He said that the State has 1.48 crore gas connections, with Karumachi village alone having 1,357 connections. He announced that the government would transfer funds to beneficiaries' accounts within 24-48 hours of cylinder delivery.

Dr Dola announced that a ‘Pothole-free Roads’ programme will be launched on Saturday across the State, and they allocated Rs 800 crore. He said that the vehicle owners could get the sand for their housing purp He informed that they were about to revive the SC Corporation with plans to sanction loans to 11,000 eligible beneficiaries with a Rs 50,000 subsidy.

He said that they were planning to provide Krishna water supply to all villages in the constituency with a Rs 450 crore budget. He assured the construction of Anganwadi centre buildings and the development of the cricket ground in the village.

Social Welfare DD Lakshma Nayak, tahsildar Anjaneyu, MPDO Devasena Kumari, sarpanch Mannam Srinivas, other local officials and public representatives attended the programme.