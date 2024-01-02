Live
Over 310 drunk driving cases registered in city
Visakhapatnam: The city police registered over 310 cases for drunk driving in various parts of the city on December 31.
Earlier, the commissioner of police issued instructions to the police personnel to act tough on tipplers and conduct checks at various points using breath analysers.
More than 310 drunk driving cases were registered booked under Section 185 of the MV Act. “Those who drive vehicles in an inebriated condition have been taken to task as we conducted a breathalyser test before booking them,” said ADCP (traffic) G Srinivasa Rao.
About 350 two-wheelers with high capacity engines were seized by the police and later released after counselling the vehicle owners and parents of the riders.
More cases were booked at Pendurthi and Duvvada police station limits. According to police, more drunk driving cases were booked in 2023 compared to the previous year.
City police commissioner A Ravi Shankar said the violators would not be spared and those booked under drunk driving would be charged a penalty up to Rs.10,000 or imprisonment up to six months. Also, there is a scope for cancelling the driving license of the violators for a minimum period of three months.