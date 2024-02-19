Over 50 aircraft from Indian Navy, one from Indian Air Force to dot skies

Visakhapatnam: The stage is all set for the Indian Navy’s 12th edition of the biennial maritime exercise ‘MILAN-2024’.

Scheduled from Monday in Visakhapatnam, the nine-day event will see over 50 navies converging from across continents.

Split into harbour and sea phases, the current edition is considered one of the largest exercises ever hosted. In 2022, 39 foreign navies converged in Visakhapatnam for MILAN.

Barring 2016, where International Fleet Review was hosted and 2020 wherein the event was put off due to Covid-19 pandemic, the biennial exercise has been witnessing a steady increase in its participation and inclusion of complexity of exercises in its fold.

The first 10 editions of MILAN were held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With growing complexity, the exercise is hosted in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command for the past two editions. With favourable infrastructure becoming an added advantage and content of the mega event doubling up, Visakhapatnam has become a preferred destination for the biennial maritime congregation.

Over a dozen ships and one aircraft from friendly-foreign nations are participating in the event. From the Indian Navy, close to 20 ships, including aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, two Indian submarines, over 50 aircraft, including MiG-29K, P8I, Advanced Light Helicopter, MH-60R and P-8I are participating. Along with them, LCA Tejas from the Indian Air Force will showcase its prowess.

This time too, a series of activities are lined up. A health trek, outstation cultural visit to Agra, MILAN of young officers, bilateral talks, submarine rescue demo with DSRV, table top exercise, subject matter expert exchange, visit to INS Vikrant, MILAN Village, maritime technology expo, cultural events, international maritime seminar, among others, will be organised.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is expected to take part as chief guest of the international maritime seminar.