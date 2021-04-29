Oxygen Plant at Machilipatnam soon says Perni Nani

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Nani said on Wednesday that an oxygen plant will be set up in Machilipatnam very soon with the support of BHEL and it will become operational in four days.

Perni Nani conducted a review meeting with the district officials at the Collector's camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He reviewed the Covid cases, infrastructure facilities in the Covid hospitals, treatment and other related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani said the state government is taking steps to ensure treatment to all Covid patients in the State.

He said the Covid Care Centre will be inaugurated in Police Kalyana Mandapam in Machilipatnam in one or two days. He said the care centre will have 26 oxygen beds, 10 other beds, one ventilator and three doctors and 15 other staff.

He said two 50-bed covid care centres were arranged in Noble College and Social Welfare Ladies Lostel in Machilipatnam. Referring to Covid cases in the district, Perni Nani said there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdisiver injections.

He said Covid patients with less than 94 per cent of oxygen levels are needed oxygen cylinders. He informed that the doctors are saying the Covid infection is exposed after 50 per cent lungs are damaged.

He once again appealed to the people to stay at home and follow Covid guidelines like maintaining physical distance and use of sanitisers.

Joint Collector L Siva Sankar and other officials attended the review meeting.