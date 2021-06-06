Oxygen plants to be set up in all districts: Official

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Covid nodal officer Arja Srikanth has said the State government is setting up oxygen plants in all districts to meet the requirements of the Covid patients in the State.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to ensure medical services to all Covid patients in the State. Arja Srikanth handed over 100 oxygen concentrators to Indian Red Cross Society Andhra Pradesh chapter chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy at the Red Cross Society office here on Sunday. The oxygen concentrators were donated by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Arja Srikanth said many Telugu associations from the US, Singapore and Gulf countries are coming forward to donate oxygen concentrators, drugs, ambulances, medical kits to the government hospitals, and Covid patients etc. Srikanth congratulated the TANA for rendering help to the State in the difficult times. He said the Red Cross is well known for services world over. Referring to the government response to Covid pandemic, he said Andhra Pradesh is ahead of other states in the country in testing, tracing and treatment of Covid patients.

Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society chairman A Sridhar Reddy praised the services of TANA and congratulated for donating 100 oxygen concentrators. He said Covid patients who need oxygen concentrators can call to 18004251234. He said the Red Cross team will come to the homes to install the oxygen concentrator. Singapore Red Cross donated 100 oxygen concentrators and 20 ventilators, he said, adding that the Telugu Association of Malaysia donated 5000 medical kits to the Covid patients.

Red Cross Society State secretary AK Farida, AP State Planning Society Director K Siva Sankar, Dr Samaram, Dr Indla Ravi and others attended the programme.