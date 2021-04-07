Paddy procurement for rabi to begin in East Godavari from today

Kakinada: Joint collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that the paddy procurement process for the rabi season will begin in the district on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Dr Lakshmisha said that the district administration succeeded in avoiding distress sale by the farmers by providing minimum support price (MSP) to them for selling their produce through paddy purchasing centres (PPC) during the previous seasons.

He said that the same will be continued in the rabi season and arrangements have been made for paddy procurement in the district. He said that 372 PPCs have been set up by four agencies like Velugu Groups (SHGs), PACS, DCMS and Rythu Mitra Groups (RMG) in the district.

He said that in the rabi season paddy was cultivated in 1,53,791 hectares in the district and they expected paddy production of 13.75 lakh MTs.

He said that farmers registration, MSP prices, grain quality standards and other information can be found through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). Village agricultural assistants will be available at the field level. Regarding paddy procurement in the district, control room with phone No 0884- 23454341 has been set up. He said that 50,153 farmers were registered out of 2.2 lakh farmers in the district.