Padma appointed BJP Mahila Morcha president

Guturu Padma has been appointed as president of BJP MahilaMorcha of Kakinada Parliamentary district

Kakinada: Guturu Padma has been appointed as president of BJP MahilaMorcha of Kakinada Parliamentary district. BJP Kakinada Parliamentary district president Ch Ramkumar issued orders to this effect. She contested as a BJP candidate in 2017 Kakinada Municipal Corporation elections.

But she was defeated in the division. She thanked BJP State president Somu Veerraju, Kakinada District leader Chilukuri Ram Kumar and State MahilaMorcha president Nirmala Kishore for giving her the responsibility.

Padma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced many welfare schemes for women and she would work with everyone to make MahilaMorcha a force to reckon with in the district.

Chodisetti Ramesh Babu has been appointed as the treasurer of BJP's Kakinada Parliamentary district.

Padma'shusband and Seva Bharati secretary G Kalyan Kumar said that Surya Namaskaram competitions would be organised under the auspices of Seva Bharati at MSN Charities on the eve of Ratha Saptami.

He said that the event will be conducted from 6.30 am on February 19.

He said that children should participate in the Surya Namaskar and Yoga competitions. For further details, contact 8309128648.

