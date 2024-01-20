  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee

Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
x
Highlights

Former Union Minister M M Pallam Raju has been appointed the chairman of AP Congress party manifesto committee.

Guntur: Former Union Minister M M Pallam Raju has been appointed the chairman of AP Congress party manifesto committee.

Along with him, the AICC announced the names of the members of the committee. They are: former ministers J D Seelam, Kanumuri Bapi Raju, party leaders Tulasi Reddy, Kamalamma, Janga Gautam, Usha Naidu, Nazeeruddin, Korivi Vinay Kumar, Dr Gangadhar and Ramadevi. The AICC issued orders to this effect.

The committee led by Pallam Raju will meet soon and discuss the proposals of the members and finalise the party manifesto for ensuing State Assembly polls.

Congress party’s election manifesto earlier attracted voters in the two States of Karnataka and Telangana and helped it emerge victorious in the Assembly elections in the two States. The Congress is expected to come up with a similar manifesto in AP.

Speaking to The Hans India, Pallam Raju said, "The manifesto committee is yet to hold its first meeting to discuss the proposals of the members. After discussing all the proposals, they will prepare the party election manifesto. The committee will meet after Y S Sharmila takes charge as the APCC chief. "

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X