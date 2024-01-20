Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee

Guntur: Former Union Minister M M Pallam Raju has been appointed the chairman of AP Congress party manifesto committee.

Along with him, the AICC announced the names of the members of the committee. They are: former ministers J D Seelam, Kanumuri Bapi Raju, party leaders Tulasi Reddy, Kamalamma, Janga Gautam, Usha Naidu, Nazeeruddin, Korivi Vinay Kumar, Dr Gangadhar and Ramadevi. The AICC issued orders to this effect.

The committee led by Pallam Raju will meet soon and discuss the proposals of the members and finalise the party manifesto for ensuing State Assembly polls.

Congress party’s election manifesto earlier attracted voters in the two States of Karnataka and Telangana and helped it emerge victorious in the Assembly elections in the two States. The Congress is expected to come up with a similar manifesto in AP.

Speaking to The Hans India, Pallam Raju said, "The manifesto committee is yet to hold its first meeting to discuss the proposals of the members. After discussing all the proposals, they will prepare the party election manifesto. The committee will meet after Y S Sharmila takes charge as the APCC chief. "