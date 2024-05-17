Archer Deepika Kumari to train under renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak in South Korea

Top Indian archer Deepika Kumari’s proposal to train in South Korea to hone her skills ahead of the Olympic World Qualification tournament was approved by the sports ministry on Friday.

Deepika will train at the Kim Hyung Tak Archery School in Chungcheongbuk-do in South Korea for 13 days before heading to Antalya to take part in the Olympic World Qualification tournament.



The Olympic World Qualification tournament is the archer’s golden chance to seal a berth for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.



The 29-year-old archer was re-inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after recent consistent performances that included a silver medal at the World Cup in Shanghai in April.



Kim Hyung Tak is a renowned archery coach and is one of the most sought after coaches for his immaculate high-level technical reading of the game. The coach was recently in India for a seminar cum coaching stint where prominent Indian archers including Deepika, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and top Indian coaches participated.



The coach used dart-fish video analysis and pinpointed various technical issues in many archers’ shooting and suggested rectifications.



Kim also shared a lot of light on the latest sports science technique to analyse bio-mechanics of archers with top 60 coaches and archers during the three-day seminar that was conducted at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Sonipat.



Meanwhile, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) granted financial assistance to both the men and women archery teams for procurement of physiotherapy equipment ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.



The MOC also approved assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Pravin Jadhav apart from other training and financial requests from shooter Raiza Dhillon to train in India and Italy, trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari’s request for assistance towards vision and eye training coach, Eldhose Paul, Kishore Kumar Jena and HS Prannoy’s request for assistance to compete in various international events were given the go-ahead.

