Efforts on to bring Prajwal Revanna back to India, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the attempts and procedures to bring Prajwal Revanna back to India are going on.

Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) Lok Sabha MP and candidate from the Hassan seat is an accused in the sex video case and is out of the country currently.

"This process will continue until he is secured and legal action is initiated against him," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, the minister said, "We will not slow down or stop the process...The BJP and JD(S) will claim that the Congress government has helped Prajwal Revanna escape for their own sake. However, we have a responsibility. The government has a responsibility. We will carry out the job."

Reacting to the criticism from former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy that reports of the scandal are being leaked, the minister said, "I want to convey to him that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is discharging its duties efficiently. They will have to brief me and the CM, and they are going to do that. There should be no doubts about it."

Parameshwara further stated that former CM Kumaraswamy was well aware of the situation. "Many aspects can't be made public as the investigation is ongoing. It is easy to make statements. We have a responsibility and we will carry out our functions responsibly. We will not bow to any pressure," he said.

When asked whether the law and order issue is the main agenda of the high-level meeting convened by CM Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara said that although the rain has started, the effects of the drought are still seen in many pockets and this matter needs to be discussed as well. "I hope CM Siddaramaiah will discuss this matter," he stated.