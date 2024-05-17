Live
- SC gives no interim relief to ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
- Sparks fly as BJP, Congress, SP big guns roar in Amethi
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
Just In
India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
India have lost one Paris Olympics 2024 boxing quota after the World Anti Doping Authority (WADA) provisionally suspended Parveen Hooda for whereabouts failures, sources told IANS.
New Delhi: India have lost one Paris Olympics 2024 boxing quota after the World Anti Doping Authority (WADA) provisionally suspended Parveen Hooda for whereabouts failures, sources told IANS.
Woman boxer Hooda was set to represent the country in the quadrennial event in the 57kg category. As per the sources, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will send Hooda's potential replacement to the qualifiers next month to earn a quota back.
"India lost the Olympic quota as boxer Parveen Hooda provisionally suspended by WADA (failure to inform about her whereabouts). Now, BFI will send another boxer in 57 kg to the qualifier next month," sources told IANS on Friday.
"In boxing, quota is of the player, so now that she is suspended, another boxer will be sent to qualifiers," the source added.
It has been reported that Hooda accumulated three whereabouts failures between April 2022 and March 2023. Athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must submit quarterly whereabouts updates.
Hooda was among the four female boxers, who have qualified for the Paris Olympics along w